Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in October

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,496,300 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 3,943,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:CSCCF opened at C$3.58 on Friday. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$3.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.30.
About Capstone Copper
