RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RIV Capital Price Performance

CNPOF opened at $0.09 on Friday. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

