RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
RIV Capital Price Performance
CNPOF opened at $0.09 on Friday. RIV Capital has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
RIV Capital Company Profile
