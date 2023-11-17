CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Short Interest Update

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

CompuMed Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPD opened at $1.95 on Friday. CompuMed has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

