Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Buys $2,664,775.50 in Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 1,567,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,664,775.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FBIO opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $17.40.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
