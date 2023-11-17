Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Buys $2,664,775.50 in Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 1,567,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,664,775.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of FBIO opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Biotech

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 72.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 596,500 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $24,433,000,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 98.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 102.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.