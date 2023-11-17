Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,200 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 270.2 days.

Clariant Price Performance

CLZNF opened at $14.89 on Friday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

