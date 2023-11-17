The TJX Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.16.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

