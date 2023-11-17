Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20. Atkore also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $16.00-$17.00 EPS.

Atkore Stock Performance

ATKR opened at $135.23 on Friday. Atkore has a twelve month low of $99.78 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day moving average is $141.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

