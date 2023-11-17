Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 100,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00.
Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $54.46 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.13 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.
View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.