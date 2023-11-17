Dara Khosrowshahi Sells 100,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $54.46 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

