Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Lowered by Analyst

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a report released on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.16.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $129.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

