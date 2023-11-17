Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Canada

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on USA

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of USA stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$1.03. The stock has a market cap of C$64.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.78 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.