Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Canada

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.60 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday.
Americas Silver Price Performance
Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$32.78 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. Research analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Americas Silver
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.