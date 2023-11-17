Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Matthews International has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Matthews International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of MATW stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MATW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matthews International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,948,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, emblems, lights, photo ceramics, caskets, and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.