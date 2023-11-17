UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Rich Wong Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rich Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00.

UiPath Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.60. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 517.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 191,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth $2,979,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 109,876.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 60,487 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 48.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 117,309 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

