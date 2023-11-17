Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 17,000 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $281.47 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $287.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

