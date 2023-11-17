Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker Sells 99,648 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Xylem Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.27 and a 200-day moving average of $102.01. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XYL

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.