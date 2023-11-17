Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) CFO Pat Obara Sells 4,877 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pat Obara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of Uranium Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

