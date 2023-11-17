Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Acquires $32,000.00 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
