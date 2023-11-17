Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned L. Sherwood Buys 14,890 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 14,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $39,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,484,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,500.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

BRN stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRN. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barnwell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

