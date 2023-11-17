Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Raised to Buy at Argus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LDOS. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $104.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $217,402.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Leidos by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

