Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Director Ernest E. Maddock Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,937.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE OUST opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUST. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ouster from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ouster by 142.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 134.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,910,036 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 3,000,784 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 247,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

