Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Anthony Long Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Long purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,650.00.

Altus Group Price Performance

TSE AIF opened at C$39.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 231.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Altus Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$35.29 and a 52-week high of C$61.60.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 352.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIF shares. Eight Capital cut Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$66.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIF

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.