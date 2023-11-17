Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Anthony Long Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Long purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,650.00.
TSE AIF opened at C$39.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 231.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. Altus Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$35.29 and a 52-week high of C$61.60.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 352.94%.
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
