Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Nick Daddario sold 556 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $41,438.68.

On Monday, November 6th, Nick Daddario sold 516 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $44,479.20.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94.

NYSE GDDY opened at $92.21 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

