Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) COO Joshua Detillio Acquires 140,000 Shares

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) COO Joshua Detillio acquired 140,000 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nutex Health Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NUTX stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Nutex Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Nutex Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

Further Reading

