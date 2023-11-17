First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FUSB opened at $8.75 on Friday. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $51.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First US Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.