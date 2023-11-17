Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Insider Gary Weiss Acquires 100,000 Shares

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.51 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,700.00 ($32,292.99).

Myer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 708.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Myer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Myer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Myer Company Profile

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of offline and online department stores under the Myer brand name in Australia. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, homewares, beauty products, travel products, electrical goods, toys, and gift products. The company also provides beauty, grooming, gift registry, clothes alteration, formal hire, and breast cancer screening services; and operates in-store cafés and restaurants.

