WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

WesBanco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36. WesBanco has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSBC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 13.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.