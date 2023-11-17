Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AP)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:APGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.79). The company had revenue of C$138.46 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation manufactures and sells highly engineered, high-performance specialty metal products and customized equipment utilized by industry throughout the world. Through its operating subsidiary, Union Electric Steel Corporation, it is a leading producer of forged and cast rolls for the global steel and aluminum industry.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.