Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Sells 4,121 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK opened at $10.72 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $488.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MITK. StockNews.com began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 53,033 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Featured Stories

