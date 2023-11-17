Mark Anthony Hernandez Purchases 2,619 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 2,619 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,975.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,296.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Anthony Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eastern alerts:

On Thursday, November 9th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 835 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $15,197.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 174 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,245.10.

On Monday, September 11th, Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 1,773 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $33,084.18.

On Thursday, September 7th, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $22,576.54.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Mark Anthony Hernandez acquired 1,231 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $22,601.16.

On Thursday, August 31st, Mark Anthony Hernandez bought 850 shares of Eastern stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,385.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 850 shares of Eastern stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.02 per share, with a total value of $15,317.00.

Eastern Price Performance

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.09. The Eastern Company has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eastern

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Eastern by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eastern during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.