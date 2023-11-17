Republic Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.374 per share by the bank on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Republic Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

RBCAA stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $48.54.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $255,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,877.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

