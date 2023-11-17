First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
First Capital Realty Price Performance
First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
