Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.
Rocky Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $24.45 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.
Rocky Brands Company Profile
Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.
