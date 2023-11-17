Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Rocky Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $24.45 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 8,929.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCKY

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.