Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
