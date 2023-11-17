Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells $95,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $153,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $95.11 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEIS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Read Our Latest Report on AEIS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,005.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 314,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 188.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.