Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Eric H. Woersching Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 329.47, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

