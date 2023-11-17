Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame Buys 7,750 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.93 per share, with a total value of C$100,207.50.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$13.14 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.29.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. CIBC upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.