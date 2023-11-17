Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame Buys 7,750 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.93 per share, with a total value of C$100,207.50.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$13.14 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.38 and a 52-week high of C$15.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.29.
Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEY
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.