Everdome (DOME) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Everdome has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $10.06 million and $840,849.93 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 97,329,117,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

