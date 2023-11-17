Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Todd M. Cleveland Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

PATK opened at $83.58 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PATK

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.