Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 66.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.28.

Insider Activity

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

