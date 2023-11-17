Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Sysco has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Sysco has a payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYY opened at $70.67 on Friday. Sysco has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Institutional Trading of Sysco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sysco by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.