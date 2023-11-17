Alliance Global Partners Reiterates Neutral Rating for Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN)

Alliance Global Partners reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOGN. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Nogin in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nogin from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Nogin Stock Performance

NOGN opened at $0.21 on Thursday. Nogin has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $19.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Nogin (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nogin will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nogin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Nogin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nogin in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nogin in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nogin during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nogin during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Nogin Company Profile

Nogin, Inc provides an e-commerce and technology platform in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. The company's platform tools provide services in the areas of website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

