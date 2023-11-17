Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.83.

PKG stock opened at $155.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,048,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,631,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,567,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

