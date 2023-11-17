Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$102,000.00.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Shares of CMG opened at C$9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.94 and a 1-year high of C$10.76. The stock has a market cap of C$804.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.93.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
