Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $131,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,358.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 2.1 %

ALTR stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 35.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,485 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,472 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 951,698 shares of the software’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 176,780 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,615 shares of the software’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 168,148.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

