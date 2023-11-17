Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Joshua L. Smiley Buys 5,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.93 per share, with a total value of $134,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,527 shares in the company, valued at $445,072.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zai Lab Trading Down 4.6 %

ZLAB opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,223,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,850,000 after buying an additional 557,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 54.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 923,108 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.