Susan Daimler Sells 3,685 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $57.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 369.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 42,568 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $670,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Z

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.