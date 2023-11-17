C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) CEO David P. Bozeman Buys 1,807 Shares of Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $108.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.