Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Michael Secora Sells 25,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 925,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,335.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 10th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $176,750.00.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $217,250.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %
RXRX stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
