Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CFO Michael Secora Sells 25,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 925,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,335.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Secora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $176,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $217,250.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

RXRX stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 837,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 335,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,135,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after acquiring an additional 314,680 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

