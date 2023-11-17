Short Interest in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Rises By 13.3%

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

BFZ opened at $10.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,434 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $113,939.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,305,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,015,928.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 328,862 shares of company stock worth $3,417,111.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 643,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after buying an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

