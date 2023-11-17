FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Boosted by Cormark

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.49. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SLF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.5637 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

