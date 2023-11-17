Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $578,082.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

